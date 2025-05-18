"My Tuition Being Used To Fund Genocide": US Student's Graduation Speech

A George Washington University (GWU) graduate has slammed the institution's financial ties to Israel and its role in what she called the "genocide" in Gaza. Cecilia Culver, an Economics and Statistics graduate, declared in her commencement speech that the "horrors" unfolding in Palestine are ignored only by those "lacking a moral backbone."

"For over a year, we have watched a genocide be committed against Palestinians," Ms Culver said early in her speech. "I cannot celebrate my own graduation without a heavy heart, knowing how many students in Palestine have been forced to stop their studies, expelled from their homes, and killed for simply remaining in the country of their ancestors."

Her remarks follow President Donald Trump's strong rebuke of universities over the handling of pro-Palestine protests on campus. Trump had called such protests anti-American and antisemitic, and also cracked down on immigrant students taking part in such demonstrations.

Cecilia Culver went on to condemn what she called the "imperialist system" and the GWU's financial endowments, which she alleged fund companies complicit in the ongoing war. "I am ashamed to know my tuition is being used to fund this genocide," she repeated.

She also accused the GWU administration of ignoring students' repeated calls for transparency and accountability. "Despite repeated calls to disclose all endowments and investments by the university and divest from the apartheid state of Israel, the administration has refused," she said. "Instead, they have repressed anyone with the courage to point out the blood on their hands."

Ms Culver ended her speech, saying, "I call upon the class of 2025 to withhold donations and continue advocating for disclosure and divestment. None of us are free until Palestine is free."

POWERFUL SPEECH BY CECILIA CULVER!



“I cannot celebrate my own graduation without a heavy heart, knowing how many students in Pal€stine have been forced to stop their studies, expelled from their homes, and k!lled for simply remaining in the country of their ancestors.” pic.twitter.com/HLrBRkTDxn — The Resonance (@Partisan_12) May 18, 2025

Her remarks were met with loud applause and cheers from parts of the crowd.

In response, university officials have issued a statement apologising for what they described as a "violation of the code of conduct," according to TRT World.

Her words come amid heightened global scrutiny of Israel's war in Gaza, now well into its second year. Over 53,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed since October 2023, according to Gaza's health ministry. Israel launched the operation following a Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023, which left around 1,200 Israelis dead and over 240 taken hostage.

Israel's latest military campaign in Gaza, known as 'Operation Gideon's Chariots', was launched on May 17. The operation aims to dismantle Hamas's military and administrative infrastructure and secure the release of Israeli hostages. The offensive has killed hundreds and further strained Gaza's already dire humanitarian situation.

Since March 2, Israel has also enforced a strict blockade on Gaza, cutting off essential supplies such as food, water, fuel, and medicine. The blockade has caused severe shortages, with the United Nations warning of an imminent famine threatening Gaza's 2.3 million residents. Israeli officials admit that Gaza is on the brink of starvation.