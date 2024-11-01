CCTV Shows Firing Outside Singer AP Dhillon's House In Canada, Cars On Fire

A video has emerged purportedly showing several rounds being fired at Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's house in Canada. It also shows two vehicles set on fire during the September 2 incident in Vancouver. The singer was not injured in the shooting.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang had claimed they carried out the firing since the singer featured actor Salman Khan in a music video. The notorious gang, which is being probed for the Sidhu Moose Wala and Baba Siddique murders, has also threatened to kill the actor.

Canadian cops have arrested an Indian man named Abhijeet Kingra, 25, from Ontario for his alleged involvement in the firing case. An arrest warrant has also been issued for Vikram Sharma, also Indian.

Kingra has been charged with the discharge of a firearm with intent and arson and will appear in the Ontario court today, said Canadian Police in a statement.

The cops don't have any photo of Sharma, 23, but described him as a South Asian male, 5 feet 9-inch-tall man with black hair and brown eyes. They suspect he's currently in India.

AP Dhillon is known for popular Punjabi songs like 'Brown Munde', 'Excuses', 'Summer High', 'With You', 'Dil Nu', and 'Insane', among others.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang had claimed it was also behind another firing incident at a jeweller's house in Canada. Gangster Rohit Godara, who claims he is associated with Bishnoi, had also issued death threats to Mr Dhillon in a social media post.