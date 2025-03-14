"Cautious Optimism": Kremlin After Putin Meets Trump's Special Envoy Over Ukraine Ceasefire

The Kremlin said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had sent US President Donald Trump a message about his proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine via Trump's special envoy and that there were grounds for "cautious optimism."

Putin held late night talks in Moscow with Steve Witkoff, Trump's envoy, to discuss the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. Kyiv has already accepted the idea.

Peskov said Putin had conveyed "signals" to Trump via Witkoff, and had received information from the American about US thinking on Ukraine.

"There are certainly reasons to be cautiously optimistic. You heard a very important statement yesterday from President Putin, who was answering a journalist's question. He said that he supports President Trump's position in terms of a settlement, but he voiced some questions that need to be answered together," said Peskov.

"So, yes, indeed, there is still a lot to be done, but nevertheless, the president expressed solidarity with Mr. Trump's position."

Peskov said Russia and the US would work out the timing of a phone call between their two presidents once Witkoff had briefed Trump.

