Caught On Camera: Violent Fight Involving Over A Dozen Customers Erupts At Missouri Walmart

A chaotic and violent altercation possibly involving over two dozen customers broke out inside a Walmart store in the United States, and was caught on camera, forcing authorities to initiate a criminal investigation into the incident.

As per New York Post, the brawl took place on Tuesday in the self-checkout area inside the store located in Missouri. The shocking video, which has since gone viral, showed people brutally punching, kicking and stomping on each other while cursing loudly. It also showed some of the people picking up poles and other objects and using them to batter others.

A Walmart fight. Why is this behavior happening so frequently? Is it a result of being soft of crime? pic.twitter.com/n1IaUIwgqO — Critical Thinck (@critical_thinck) October 12, 2022

Speaking to KMOV4, Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall called the incident "disgraceful" and informed that anywhere from 10 to 25 people were apparently involved in the fight. He also said that the brawl followed a minor incident that was said to have been handled internally and without the involvement of police earlier that evening.

"Apparently, it kicked back up shortly thereafter," Mr McCall told the media outlet.

Further, the police chief stated that officials believe those involved in the fight knew each other. "We have been able to identify some individuals that were involved," the chief added. Mr McCall also went on to say that he was confident Walmart would be willing to press charges in this case because the store sustained some property damages in the chaos.

As per the Post, so far, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident and no injuries have been reported to the cops. Walmart, on the other hand, has not commented publicly on the cause of the violence, but it said that its customers' safety is its top priority.