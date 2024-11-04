Cassius, World's Largest Captive Crocodile, Dies In Australia

Cassius, the world's largest known crocodile in captivity, has died in a Queensland wildlife sanctuary in Australia. The massive saltwater crocodile, nearly 5.5 metres (18 feet) in length and weighing close to one tonne, was estimated to be over 110 years old, although his exact age remained unknown, according to a report in the BBC.

Cassius lived at the Marineland Melanesia Crocodile Habitat on Green Island since being captured in Australia's Northern Territory during the 1980s.

In a post on Facebook, Marineland Melanesia paid tribute to Cassius, describing him as “our beloved mate” and “a cherished member of our family.”

The post read, “It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of our beloved mate Cassius. He was more than just a crocodile, he was a cherished member of our family and brought joy and companionship to his best mate George for over 37 years. George had only recently relocated into Cairns from Marineland after 52 years living on Green Island to an assisted care residence on the 5th of October.”

“Cassius's condition declined since the 15th of October. He was very old and believed to be living beyond the years of a wild Croc. Cassius will be deeply missed, but our love and memories of him will remain in our hearts forever. Thank you to everyone who visited Cassius throughout his life and offered kindness along the way. Please be advised that we may be operating in a limited capacity over the next few days and we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause,” they concluded.

Cassius's life in the wild was filled with adventure. The crocodile was known for hunting cattle and even damaging boat propellers before his eventual capture. The sanctuary's founder, George Craig, bought him in 1987, bringing him to his new home on Green Island.

Known for his immense size, Cassius earned the Guinness World Record in 2011 as the largest captive crocodile. According to the Guinness World Record, “Cassius, an Australian saltwater crocodile (Crocodylus porosus), is the largest crocodile in captivity at 5.48 m (17 ft 11.75 in). The Australian saltwater crocodile is the largest and most fearsome of today's species. Specimens can live for more than 100 years, can grow to 7 m (23 ft) and weigh more than 1 tonne (1.1 ton).”