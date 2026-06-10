Carriage Horse Tragically Dies In Front Of Crowd In New York's Central Park As Ban Push Intensifies

A carriage horse tragically collapsed and died in Central Park on Tuesday (Jun 9) evening, leaving onlookers deeply distressed as they witnessed the animal's final moments. The incident occurred on 72nd Street near Central Park West during a ride operated by carriage driver Nurettin Kirbiyik. His 16-year-old horse, Deniz, suddenly collapsed and passed away approximately 10 minutes later.

Video clips of the incident circulating on social media show the brown-and-white horse lying motionless across the pavement while Kirbiyik could be seen standing in front of the animal, making a phone call. Concerned parkgoers gathered around the horse and hugged each other after witnessing the tragic scene.

Kirbiyik and a spokesperson for TWU Local 100, the union representing carriage horse drivers, said Deniz was in good health and went to the vet back in January, according to a report in CBS News.

The poor horse's death comes less than 24 hours before council members are scheduled to gather on the steps of City Hall in support of Ryder's Law to phase out the city's horse carriages. The legislation has been named in memory of a carriage horse, Ryder, who also died in 2022 under similar circumstances.

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'Take Action'

Voters For Animal Rights (VFAR), a grassroots nonprofit organisation building political power for animal protection in New York, highlighted that it wasn't the first time a horse has died in the city and demanded urgent action.

"Tonight, a carriage horse collapsed and died in Central Park. We do not yet know this horse's name, age, history, or what caused their death, but we do know this: no horse should spend their life pulling a carriage through the streets of Manhattan," the organisation stated.

"This moment demands more than outrage. It demands action. On Thursday, the City Council will reintroduce Ryder's Law — legislation to finally transition New York City away from horse carriages and retire the horses to sanctuaries."

Similarly, PETA demanded that the city council immediately pass the Ryder's Law to ensure safety of the horses. "City Council, what more do you need? Central Park goers are crying and hugging after seeing this traumatizing death for all involved," PETA said.

"Pass Ryder's Law NOW and ban horse carriages before another horse dies! We'll be outside City Hall tomorrow demanding an end to this!"