Carjacker Attacks 72-Year-Old Woman In US, Takes Her Car, But Dies In Crash

San Antonio residents have set up an online fundraiser for Shirlene Hernandez.

A 72-year-old woman in the United States is recovering after being attacked by a carjacker, who was later found dead. The incident took place in San Antonio last week when the man crashed the stolen car, the New York Post reported.

Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was on her way to a gas station to buy Diet Coke last Tuesday when a man attacked her. He hit the old woman on the face several times in a bid to grab hold of her keys.

Three men rushed to help Hernandez but he still got away with her car and drove off in a frenzy, the Post report said.

But, a few hours later, the police found the car crashed on a highway not far away from the gas station where Hernandez was attacked. The carjacker was found dead inside the car, the police said.

“There's a lot of people who would say what goes around comes around, karma. I did not think that; the only thing I got (was) really sad because he had died,” Hernandez told WBRC. “Now granted, he had hurt me, but the Lord saw fit to take him out of his misery.”

Hernandez is on a road to recovery, but said she is still sore and has a bruised face. She is, however, not able to go to work since she doesn't have a car now.

When locals got to know about Hernandez, they set up an online fundraiser on GoFundMe to help her buy a replacement car.

The page had initially set a goal of raising $5,000. But by Tuesday evening, it had raised $28,000, surpassing the goal by nearly six times.