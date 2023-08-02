Cardi B Listed As Suspect In Battery Case For Throwing Microphone At Fan During Concert

The police statement did not mention Cardi B by name

Days after a video of rapper Cardi B throwing her microphone at a concertgoer who tossed their drink at the rapper onstage went viral, the US police said that they have started a battery investigation.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Monday said that a woman had contacted them to report a battery, according to Page Six.

"According to the victim, she was attending an event on July 29, 2023, at a property located in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard," the police said in a statement to US media.

"During a concert, she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage."

The police statement did not mention Cardi B by name, but the date and location accord with her show.

In the viral video, The "WAP" singer was seen setting the stage on fire with her performance. Moments later, the musician was shocked after a fan threw their drink at her while she was in the middle of her act. In the now-viral video, the musician was seen flinging her mic at the fan.

The singer was visibly upset as she was appearing to yell at them. Her team rushed to remove the attendee from the crowd and tried to calm the singer. Soon after the incident, the rapper's account retweeted the video.

This isn't the first time an artist has been struck by objects thrown at them while performing. Recently, singer Harry Styles suffered an eye injury after an object was thrown at the stage while he was performing in Vienna.

Earlier, other artists including Drake, Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini and Ava Max were struck by objects while performing on stage.