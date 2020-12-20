Car Bomb Kills 8, Wounds 15 In Afghan Capital

A security source said the car bomb detonated in the west of the capital.

A car bomb killed eight people and wounded more than 15 others in Kabul Sunday, officials said, the latest attack to rock the Afghan capital.

"The terrorists have carried out a terrorist attack in Kabul city," interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said.

He said casualties included women and children.

A security source said the car bomb detonated in the west of the capital, and a health ministry official also confirmed the blast.

"It was a powerful explosion that has caused a lot of damage to houses in the vicinity," the source said.

Television footage showed at least two cars on fire, with billowing plumes of thick black smoke.

The Afghan capital has been hit by a wave of deadly violence in recent months despite the Taliban and government engaging in peace talks to end the country's long conflict.

