Advertisement

Car Bomb Attack In Balochistan Kills 4, Wounds Dozens

Balochistan has been the scene of a long-running insurgency in Pakistan, with an array of separatist groups staging attacks, including the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Car Bomb Attack In Balochistan Kills 4, Wounds Dozens
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing.(Representative Image)
Quetta, Pakistan:

A car bomb exploded near a market in Pakistan's restive southwest, killing four people and wounding 20 others, a government official said Monday. 

The attack occurred Sunday night in Qillah Abdullah, a city in Balochistan province bordering Afghanistan, said Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Riaz. 

The blast also damaged the outer wall of a nearby building housing paramilitary forces, he said. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing. 

However, suspicion is likely to fall on ethnic Baloch separatists, who frequently target security forces and civilians in Balochistan and other parts of the country. 

Shahid Rind, a spokesperson for the Balochistan government, condemned the bombing and said an investigation is underway. 

Balochistan has been the scene of a long-running insurgency in Pakistan, with an array of separatist groups staging attacks, including the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army, which was designated as a terrorist organization by the United States in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Pakistan News, Balochistan Car Bombing, Balochistan News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com