Canadian Serial Killer Who Killed 8 Men To Be Sentenced On Friday

Bruce McArthur pleaded guilty to killing the eight men (Reuters)

The sentencing of Bruce McArthur, a Canadian man who pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder, has been moved to Friday, Justice John McMahon told a Toronto court during a hearing on Tuesday.

McArthur, 67, was arrested in January 2018 in connection with a police investigation of missing men in Toronto's Gay Village neighborhood, and was charged with the murders of five men in a case that shook Toronto's gay community.

Last week, McArthur pleaded to killing eight men: Selim Esen, Andrew Kinsman, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, Dean Lisowick, Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, Skandaraj Navaratnam and Abdulbasir Faizi.

A sentencing hearing that began on Monday revealed graphic details of the killings, including how Kinsman's blood was found in McArthur's van, and pictures from McArthur's computer containing photos of Esen, Kinsman, Mahmudi and Lisowick.

Craig Harper, a Crown attorney, said the Crown was seeking consecutive sentences for the six murders that McArthur was eligible to be charged for. Harper also said he wanted McArthur's parole set at 50 years.