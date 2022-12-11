Canada's Parliament 'Rises Up' To Recognise Sindhi Language

"Sindhi is a rich and beautiful language," an MP said.

The House of Commons of Canada rose up to recognize the Sindhi language and has stressed upon Canadian mission in Pakistan to build Sindhi language websites to remove the barriers to communication between his government and the Sindhi people in their native towns and native land.

This was emphasized by Canadian MP Jeremy Patzer in the House of Commons in Ottawa.

"Today, I rose in the House to recognize the Sindhi language. Canada can take a small, but important step to preserve it abroad. Doing so would strengthen the relationship between Canada and the Sindhi peoples in Sindh, as well as other regions of Pakistan and the diaspora," Jeremy Patzer tweeted on December 9.

He also honored Sufi Laghari and Mir Muzafar Talpur of the Sindhi Foundation in the House of Commons. Sindhi Foundation is a Washington-based Human Rights body for the rights of Sindhis in present Pakistan.

Calling upon his fellow MPs to accord a standing ovation to both of them in recognition of Sindhi as one of the ancient languages of the world "and, worth preserving today," he stated.

"Sindhi is recognised as an official language of the province of Sindh in Pakistan. It is not recognized as regional language by Canadian Consulate at Karachi, nor by the High Commission in Islamabad. The lack of recognition of the prominent regional language is resulting in a barrier of communication between the Canadian Consulate and High Commission and the Sindhi people. This needs to be changed. The Sindhi people deserve consular services in their own tongue," he emphasised.

Jeremy Patzer, a conservative MP elected from Cypress Hill, has called upon Canadian Consulate Karachi and High Commission Islamabad to continue to recognize Sindhi as official language and to provide services to the people in Sindhi language."

Paying tribute to the Sindhi language he concluded, "Sindhi is a rich and beautiful language. It is ought to be preserved."

He thanked the house by pronouncing the Sindhi word 'mehrbani' as he concluded.

