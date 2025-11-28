Amid Death Rumours, A Look Back At When Imran Khan Was Shot In Leg In 2022

Rumours about the death of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan have intensified in recent days, after an Afghan media report claimed he died in custody inside Adiala Jail. His son, Kasim Khan, has since demanded proof of life and called for his father's release.

As the uncertainty about his health and whereabouts continues, attention has turned once again to the 2022 assassination attempt when Khan narrowly survived after being shot in the leg.

Gunfire At A Protest March

The attack took place in November 2022 while Khan, then 70, was leading a protest march through the Wazirabad district in Punjab province. The former cricketer and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had launched a convoy-style mobilisation of trucks and cars to press the government for early elections, with plans to conclude the march in Islamabad.

As Khan addressed supporters from atop a shipping container mounted on a lorry, a gunman opened fire. A burst of gunshots struck the vehicle, injuring Khan in the right leg. He was taken to a hospital in Lahore, with PTI officials confirming he had been hit in the shin. A senior aide later accused the government of being “directly involved” in the attack during an interview with the BBC.

Video Footage Captures Chaos

Videos from the scene circulated online, showing Khan ducking as shots rang out while those around him attempted to shield him. As per reports, another clip captured him conscious, with a bandage on his right leg, as aides rushed him away in a vehicle.

Footage also emerged of a man in apparent police custody with his hands tied behind his back, claiming he had intended to kill the former premier.

According to The Guardian, video from the rally showed a gunman being tackled by another man as he attempted to fire what was described as a 9mm automatic weapon. Amid the chaos, the crowd scattered while some supporters chased and apprehended the attacker.

Videos shared by Al Jazeera then showed chaotic scenes as Khan sustained the bullet wound.

Videos show chaotic scenes as Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan sustained a bullet wound in his leg.



Khan, who was leading a protest march to call for early elections, is said to be in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/ftBvr4AzF2 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 3, 2022

Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan sustained a bullet wound in his leg after gunfire after a rally in Gujranwala.



An aide to Khan said it was an "assassination attempt". pic.twitter.com/c7Oy2f1NHi — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 3, 2022

Confession Of The Gunman

Police later released a video confession of the suspect, who they said had opened fire on Khan. The circumstances under which the recording was made remained unclear, but in the clip, the man was asked why he carried out the shooting. He says, “He was misguiding the people. I wanted to kill him. I tried to kill him.”