Canada PM Justin Trudeau Survives Vote Of No Confidence

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday survived a vote of no confidence, with 211 lawmakers opposing and 120 in favor, in the first major test of his minority Liberal government.

Trudeau's tenuous grip on power is set to face more challenges in the coming weeks, with the main opposition Conservatives vowing to try again to topple the government as early as Tuesday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)