"Time For You To Step Aside": Canada MP's Letter To Justin Trudeau

Canadian MP Chandra Arya has added to the uncertainty of the future of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's leadership in the country as he said that he believes it is "time" for the PM to "step aside" as the leader of the Liberal caucus immediately. Arya's statement comes as Canadian opposition parties have united to vote on a no-confidence motion against Trudeau.

"Thank you for your leadership. Thanks to you, our Liberal Party experienced a revival in 2015, and under your guidance, we have achieved significant accomplishments. You have delivered on the trust Canadians placed in you. However, it became apparent today that you no longer hold the confidence of the House of Commons. Now I am reasonably certain that a majority of the Liberal caucus no longer supports your leadership," the Canadian MP wrote in a letter addressed to Trudeau.

Pitching for Chrystia Freeland, the former Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister who resigned recently, as Trudeau's alternative, Arya said that she marked a "pivotal shift".

"While I was disappointed by the timing of her announcement, I must acknowledge her exceptional political acumen. Whether by design or circumstance, she has emerged as a credible and stable alternative to your leadership. Despite your low approval ratings, my support for you stemmed from the lack of a viable and reassuring alternative. Chrystia has now filled that void," he wrote.

According to the Canadian MP, the Liberals will "preserve Trudeau's legacy" under Freeland's leadership.

"Chrystia's years of dedication to building and maintaining caucus relationships - something unparalleled even by your closest advisors - give her a unique ability to unite the party. I am confident the caucus will rally behind her. Under Chrystia's leadership, we can preserve your legacy and protect it from being dismantled by the current official opposition," he said.

My letter sent today to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. pic.twitter.com/VWPtQ6QKdh — Chandra Arya (@AryaCanada) December 20, 2024

Freeland resigned on Monday, hours before she was set to deliver a statement on Canada's economy. In her resignation letter, she cited political disagreements between her and Trudeau on the "best path forward for Canada" in light of tariff threats posed by US President-elect Donald Trump.

Justin Trudeau on the brink

Trudeau, who was able to retain his position despite political turmoil over the last several months, looks set to lose power early next year. On Thursday, one of his key allies and the leader of New Democratic Party (NDP) Jagmeet Singh, announced that he will move a no-confidence motion in the House of Commons against the PM.

According to him, the Liberals don't deserve another chance.

In an open letter posted on social media, Singh said, "Justin Trudeau failed in the biggest job a Prime Minister has: to work for people, not the powerful. The NDP will vote to bring this government down, and give Canadians a chance to vote for a government who will work for them."

The House is currently on its winter break and is set to resume on January 27.

The leader of the Bloc Quebecois, a larger opposition party, has promised to back the motion and said there was no scenario where Trudeau survived.

If all the opposition parties back the motion, Trudeau will be out of office after more than nine years as Prime Minister.