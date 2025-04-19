How Trump Is Shaping Canada Polls And What PM Candidates Say About Him

As Canada approaches its federal election on April 28, 2025, the nation's relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump has become a pivotal campaign issue. The four leading contenders for prime minister—Mark Carney, Pierre Poilievre, Jagmeet Singh, and Yves-François Blanchet—have each articulated distinct positions on Trump's policies and rhetoric. Here's an overview of their stances:

Mark Carney (Liberal Party)

Mark Carney, the interim Prime Minister and Liberal leader, has positioned himself as a steady hand capable of managing the challenges posed by Trump's administration.

Carmey mentioned Trump often during the debate. “We can give ourselves far more than Donald Trump can ever take away,” he said, setting the tone for the debate. When asked about what he would do in a crisis, he said, “In a crisis, you got to plan for the worst, the worst is that the US actually does want to take us over,” referring to Trump's calls to make Canada the 51st state of the US.

During the debate, he kept refocussing the attention on Trump even as Poilievre equated him with former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “The biggest risk we have to affordability, the biggest risk we have to this economy is Donald Trump, so first and foremost we've got to get that right.” he said.

He also added, "[Trump] respects people who understand the world and how the private sector works”.

Even his closing statement was about Trump. “They want our land, they want our resources, they want our water, they want our country. And we're all going to stand up against Donald Trump. I'm ready,” he said.

Pierre Poilievre (Conservative Party)

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has taken a firm stance against Trump's recent comments and trade policies. He has rejected comparisons to Trump, emphasising differences in their political positions, particularly on immigration and social programs.

Poilievre has advocated for a “Canada First” approach, focusing on strengthening the Canadian economy through tax reductions and increased energy production.

He blamed Liberals for giving “Donald Trump and the US a near monopoly over our energy” by not building pipelines that could help export Canadian oil abroad.

Although he has been compared to Trump because of his populist style of politics, he has said, "I have a completely different story from Donald Trump”, with Trump himself saying that Poilievre is not “MAGA enough”. However, he has been praised by Tesla CEO and Trump ally Elon Musk.

Jagmeet Singh (New Democratic Party)

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump, particularly concerning issues of global stability and human rights. Singh has called for Trump to be disinvited from the upcoming G7 Summit in Canada, citing Trump's criminal conviction and actions that Singh believes threaten international cooperation.

"Why would we invite someone who threatens our sovereignty and economic well-being? Why would we invite someone who threatens the economic well-being of allies and threatens the world's stability? Why would we allow a convicted criminal into our country?" Singh said in a statement.

Even during the debate, Singh said, “I'm asking for your support in this election so that I can continue to fight to defend the things that make us Canada, the things that we hold dear, the things that make us proud to be Canadians”.

Singh has also condemned Trump's trade policies, including auto tariffs, arguing that they harm Canadian workers and industries. He has urged the Canadian government to take a strong stand against such measures to protect national interests.

“Trump's trade war is driving up costs for families while threatening thousands of good-paying jobs—but we won't let you pay the price,” Singh said. “We will fight like hell for your job, your wages, your home, your health care—and we'll build a Canada that puts working and middle-class people first.”

Yves-François Blanchet (Bloc Québécois)

Yves-François Blanchet, leader of the Bloc Québécois, has focused on defending Quebec's interests in the face of Trump's policies. He has criticised the U.S. administration's labeling of Quebec's Bill 96—a law promoting the French language—as a “foreign trade barrier.”

Blanchet has called on the Canadian government to robustly defend Quebec's autonomy and cultural identity against external pressures.

Each candidate's stance on Donald Trump reflects their broader political priorities and visions for Canada's future. As the election approaches, their positions on U.S.-Canada relations will likely continue to influence voter decisions.

