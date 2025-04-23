Canada Elections: Mark Carney Promises To Protect Quebec Voters From Trump

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney took his election campaign to Quebec on Tuesday, saying only he could protect the predominantly French-speaking province from US President Donald Trump.

Polls show the ruling Liberals have a narrow lead over the Conservatives ahead of an April 28 election that Carney says is one of the most crucial in Canada's history.

Any party wishing to win power must do well in Quebec, which has the second-largest number of seats in the House of Commons after Ontario and is home to an independence movement dedicated to protecting the role of French and local culture.

Trump has imposed tariffs on imports from Canada and mused about annexing the country.

"This threat is not only an economic threat, it is an existential threat. To be clear, President Trump is threatening the distinct identity of Quebecers," Carney said at a campaign event in the city of Trois-Rivieres.

"We'll be able to protect Quebec, protect our sovereignty and build Canada strong ... if you want a strong government that will defend Quebec and stand up to Donald Trump, you must vote for that," he said, reiterating calls for a strong mandate.

Trois-Rivieres, one of several Quebec parliamentary constituencies where three and sometimes four parties are contesting the vote, is a key Liberal target.

In the 2021 election, the separatist Bloc Quebecois won Trois-Rivieres with 29.5% of the vote, ahead of the Conservatives' 29.4% and the Liberals' 28.6%.

Liberal campaign workers on the ground say there are clear signs that Bloc supporters will switch their votes because they see Carney as the best person to stand up to Trump.

A rolling three-day Nanos poll released on Tuesday put the Liberals at 42.6% public support nationally, with the Conservatives at 37.1%. The left-leaning New Democrats, who compete with the Liberals for the center-left vote, trailed at 10.4%.

Such a result on Election Day would give the Liberals a majority of the 343 seats in the House of Commons.

The Nanos poll of 1,308 people was carried out from April 19 to 21 and is considered accurate to within 2.7 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

The Conservatives issued their economic plan on Tuesday, which focused on tax cuts and reduced spending. The plan calls for a budget deficit of C$31.4 billion in 2025-26, less than the C$42.2 billion the government forecast in December.

The plan would "reverse the disastrous Liberal record, cut the cost of food and housing, let you keep more of what you earn and kill inflation so your dollar goes further" the party said in a statement.

Carney said a Liberal government could restore a fiscal surplus in four or five years if all goes to plan. A government mandate lasts up to four years.

