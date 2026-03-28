Called 'Crazy', Given Medication, Then Police Found A Man Living Above Her Room

A woman from Kent spent months being dismissed as delusional after insisting someone was secretly living above her flat, accordign to The Metro. When police finally arrived, they found she had been telling the truth. Chloe, 31, from Gravesend in Kent, says she lived through something straight out of a horror film when she was in her twenties living in a top-floor flat.

It began when she noticed the hatch to the loft above her apartment was mysteriously open one day. She found it odd but thought little of it, until later that evening when a sense of dread crept over her.

"There's someone there, they're looking at me," she recalled thinking. She rang a friend who lived in the flat below and told her she believed someone was inside. Nobody took her seriously.

"No one would believe me," Chloe told The Metro, sharing her story on TikTok. "I'm laying in bed that evening and I'm hearing footsteps and someone up there."

Friends told her it was "all the voices in your head." She was repeatedly shut down every time she raised her concerns, whether with friends or neighbours.

Prescribed Medication That Left Her Feeling Like 'a Zombie'

After months of being dismissed, Chloe's friends began to worry about her mental state. They concluded she was "going through a psychotic episode" and encouraged her to see a doctor.

She agreed. A doctor prescribed her anti-psychotic medication, which she says left her feeling like "a zombie."

She continued taking the medication for two months, all while the stranger above her ceiling went undiscovered.

The Night the Latch Opened

Then came the moment that changed everything. One night, the latch to the loft opened in front of her eyes. A person stared down at her from above. Chloe fled the flat and called the police. Officers arrived and inspected the loft, where they made a startling discovery: a man had been living there, surrounded by bags and backpacks.

"There was someone there," Chloe said. "He was living there and he had loads of bags and backpacks, and he came down."

The reaction from those around her was immediate. "All my friends and neighbours from the other flats thought, oh my God, it's actually true."

A Neighbour Had Been Secretly Sheltering Him

The man, believed to be homeless, turned out to be a friend of one of her neighbours. That neighbour had been secretly sheltering him in the loft and supplying him with food throughout the entire period.

Chloe believes this is also why the neighbour had been so quick to dismiss her concerns whenever she raised them.

"He put him there and was giving him food, and that's why he was talking down to everyone saying he couldn't hear anything. He knew there was someone there," she said.

'I Don't Blame Anyone'

Despite enduring months of disbelief, being medicated unnecessarily, and living in fear, Chloe says she holds no grudges.

"I don't blame anyone in my life then," she said, adding that she was already dealing with PTSD and mental health difficulties at the time, which she believes made it easier for others to dismiss her.

She has since shared her experience on TikTok, where it has prompted a widespread reaction from viewers who say the story left them shaken.