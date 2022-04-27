'By Free Speech, I Simply Mean...': Elon Musk Explains After Twitter Deal

Elon Musk who owns around 9.1% stake in Twitter is its largest shareholder. (File)

A day after Elon Musk's Twitter takeover deal was confirmed, the billionaire tech entrepreneur explained Tuesday what he meant by "free speech", which has figured several times in his plans for the social media company.

Musk said that free speech must match the law and that he is against censorship that goes far beyond the law.

The Tesla chief also targeted his critics in a cryptic tweet saying, "The extreme antibody reaction from those who fear free speech says it all."

By “free speech”, I simply mean that which matches the law.



I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law.



If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect.



Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2022

Musk, the world's richest man, finalised a deal on Monday to buy Twitter for $44 billion sticking to his offer of $54.20 per share.

The dramatic saga, which was topped with hostile takeover threats along with criticism and suggestion for one of the most influential social media website, ended with Musk acquiring personal control of the firm.

Musk claims to be a "free speech absolutist". Amid the buzz of his Twitter takeover confirmation yesterday, he also said he wanted even his "worst critics" to stay on the microblogging platform.

The reports of the deal hit the share market, plummeting Tesla shares by over 12 per cent.

Musk who owns around 9.1 per cent stake in Twitter is its largest shareholder.

Following the deal's confirmation he reiterated his commitment to free speech in a statement, saying, "Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated."