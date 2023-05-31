Burglar Leaves Note Saying 'I Am Sorry' After Targeting UK Home Twice

The burglar has been sentenced to 15 months in prison.

A burglar who broke into a house for a second time left a note saying "I am sorry". He, however, stole items worth 1,000 pounds (Rs 1.02 lakh) in two break-ins that include a television, a pit bike, a purse and a bank card, as per a report in Metro. The burglary was reported from a house in Meir when the owner was in the process of moving. The burglar has been identified as 39-year-old Simon Tolley who has been sentenced to 15 months in prison by the Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court.

Prosecutor Giles Pengelly said the victim of the burglary had left her address locked on December 11 with some of her belongings still inside.

When she returned the next day, the woman found she had ben burgled and her purse with 200 pounds cash and a bank card was gone, as per the Metro report.

The owner's cousin later noticed more items missing on December 14 along with a note.

"There was a note which said 'I am sorry'. The complainant received a notification on her phone that her bank card had been used for an 11.25 pound transaction and another for 125 pound which was pending," the prosecutor told the court.

The house owner's neighbours later confirmed that Tolley approached them to sell the pit bike.

The woman then logged on to Facebook and was able to directly contact Tolley, who admitted using the card and offered to pay what he had spent on it.

The man pleaded guilty to two charges of burglary and fraud. He has now been sentenced to 15 months in prison, suspended for two years.