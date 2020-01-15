Burger King's "Part-Time" Offer To Prince Harry Is A Hit On Twitter

Burger King, the US-based multinational fast food chain, had a message for Prince Harry after the young royal and his wife Meghan Markle, in a shock statement, announced their intentions to "step back" as members of the Royal Family and "work towards financial independence". "@ harry, this royal family offers part-time positions," the fast food giant tweeted, amusing social media.

@ harry, this royal family offers part-time positions - Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 13, 2020

The tweet evoked a flurry of reactions among social media users with 1.4 k retweets and over 6.5 likes since it was shared.

Praising Burger King for the tweet, one user called them "savage" for the idea and another declaring that they had "won" the Internet.

You win the Internet today. - Kylo-Ben (@00Reject) January 13, 2020

Burger King - the only royal family I respect. - Oakview Films (@OakViewFilms) January 13, 2020

The campaign initially started in Argentina last week with the chain starting a campaign offering part-time positions to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The social media campaign reads: "Dear Dukes, you can look for your first job without giving up the crown." Another tells the couple that, "If you're looking for a job, we have a new crown for you."

Prince Harry is reportedly planning to fly to Canada this weekend and join Meghan who returned fro Britain after the couple provoked a rift with Britain's royal family by unexpectedly announcing they would be stepping back from their roles to spend more time in North America.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they are formally known, spent six weeks in Canada at the end of last year before returning to Britain.

Burger King branch in Canada, meanwhile, is yet to take cue from their peers in US and Argentina and extend Harry or Meghan a position at its chain, despite that being the most convenient option.