Bumble CEO Lidiane Jones Resigns, Founder To Take On Role Of Chief Executive

The company's shares rose nearly 5% in premarket trading. (File)
Dating app operator Bumble said on Friday its founder and executive chair, Whitney Wolfe Herd, will become the chief executive of the company from mid-March after Lidiane Jones resigned as CEO.
The company's shares rose nearly 5% in premarket trading.
The company also said it expects to report fourth-quarter total revenue and Bumble app revenue above the midpoints of the previously provided forecast ranges.
Bumble added that Jones will continue as CEO until the transition.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world