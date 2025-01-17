Advertisement

Bumble CEO Lidiane Jones Resigns, Founder To Take On Role Of Chief Executive

The company also said it expects to report fourth-quarter total revenue and Bumble app revenue above the midpoints of the previously provided forecast ranges.

The company's shares rose nearly 5% in premarket trading. (File)

Dating app operator Bumble said on Friday its founder and executive chair, Whitney Wolfe Herd, will become the chief executive of the company from mid-March after Lidiane Jones resigned as CEO.

The company also said it expects to report fourth-quarter total revenue and Bumble app revenue above the midpoints of the previously provided forecast ranges.

Bumble added that Jones will continue as CEO until the transition.

