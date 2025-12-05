"Bugs Bunny Trial": Netanyahu On Ongoing Corruption Case Against Him

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the ongoing corruption case against him as a "Bugs Bunny trial" and defended his controversial pardon request in a video published on social media.

The three-minute video, released late Thursday, came a week after Netanyahu formally requested a pardon from Israeli President Isaac Herzog, arguing that his prosecution was dividing the nation.

US President Donald Trump also sent a letter last month to Herzog with the same request.

In the video shared online late Thursday, Netanyahu denounced the proceedings a "political trial" designed to force him from office, reiterating his longstanding denial of any wrongdoing.

The charges include two cases in which Netanyahu allegedly negotiated favourable media coverage from Israeli news outlets, and a third involving accusations he accepted more than $260,000 in luxury gifts -- including cigars, jewellery, and champagne from billionaires in exchange for political favours.

A fourth corruption charge was previously dismissed.

In the video, Netanyahu held up a Bugs Bunny puppet, mocking prosecutors for allegedly citing a cartoon doll he received as a gift for his son 29 years ago as evidence against him.

"From now on, this trial will be known as the Bugs Bunny trial," he declared.

Netanyahu further dismissed the cigar gifts as presents "from a friend" and claimed his alleged attempts to secure favourable coverage from "a second-rate internet site" instead resulted in "the most hateful, antagonistic, negative press coverage you can imagine in Israel."

Netanyahu is the first sitting Israeli prime minister to stand trial for corruption.

The proceedings, which began in 2019, have recently required him to testify three times weekly -- a schedule he argues prevents him from effectively governing.

"This farce is costing the country dearly," he said. "I can't deal with that... So I asked for a pardon."

The cases have exposed sharp divisions in Israeli society.

On Monday, before Netanyahu's latest court appearance, rival groups of protesters gathered outside the Tel Aviv courthouse -- some chanting in support of the prime minister, others opposing him, including demonstrators wearing bright orange prison-style jumpsuits to imply that he should be imprisoned.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)