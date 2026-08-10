'Bruised Body Of Woman' Found In Australia, It Turned Out To Be A Sex Doll

The police in Australia briefly launched a homicide investigation after reports claimed human remains were found inside a suitcase, only for police to discover it was actually a lifelike sex doll. The suitcase was discovered last week by two men driving through the Australian countryside near the small village of Oallen, about 230km (143 miles) south-west of Sydney.

They alerted the police, sparking intense public interest in the case. A strike force of homicide detectives and forensic experts was sent to the scene to solve what police initially treated as a murder.

On Monday, police announced that forensic testing had proved the contents were not human and the suitcase was actually stuffed with a lifelike sex doll, public broadcaster ABC reported.

Case of Mistaken Identity

"They were mistaken for a human originally," New South Wales Police Superintendent Linda Bradbury told reporters.

"They are very realistic in terms of looking like human remains. But we've confirmed by other means that they are not."

Police said "forensic examinations" had shown it was actually a "lifelike doll," wearing "clothing, had hair, and had a nose piercing."

Further muddying the waters was the fact the doll "also had markings that resembled bruises and grazes," police said in a statement.

"We've been able to collect the remains, and then take them to investigation at forensics to then determine that they are not human....We followed our processes ... to a high level and I think it's no regrets all."

Police further said that they had "no regrets" about how the case was handled and that the "investigations have concluded."

Superintendent Bradbury also praised the pair who reported the incident, saying they made the "right decision" to report the find.

"They were affected yesterday, and we will be in touch to let them know that it was not human remains," she said.