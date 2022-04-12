Brooklyn Subway Shooting: What We Know So Far

Police are looking for the shooter in the Brooklyn subway attack.

At least 13 people were injured in a shooting incident at a subway station in New York's Brooklyn today. Police also recovered several "undetonated devices" at the scene.

Brooklyn subway shooting and police response

The shooting occurred at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn. New York police responded to a 911 call at 8.27 am. Several ambulances have also arrived at the subway station.

Unverified video footage posted on Instagram appeared to show passengers tending to injured victims lying on a smoke-filled station platform.

Smoke was also witnessed at the scene and a passenger told local media that a fire had been set inside the train car.

Explosive devices at Brooklyn station?

There are no active devices at the Brooklyn subway station at this time. Fire and police officials were initially investigating reports that there had been an explosion, but the New York Police Department has clarified that there are "no active explosive devices at this time"

Suspect on the run

A man in a gas mask and orange construction vest may have tossed a smoke canister on the platform to distract the rush hour crowd, police was quoted as saying by NBC news.

The suspect is still at large.

Political response

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the incident is in communication with New York officials.

New York governor Kathy Hochul tweeted that first responders were on the scene and promised regular updates as the investigation unfolds.

The incident came just a day after US President Joe Biden announced new gun control measures, increasing restrictions on so-called "ghost guns", the difficult-to-trace weapons that can be assembled at home.