Brooklyn Subway Shooting Updates: Several People Shot At, Police Look For Shooter

Multiple people were shot at a subway station in New York, local media reported. The incident occurred at the 36th Street Station in Sunset Park in Brooklyn.

A photo from the scene showed people tending to injured passengers lying on the floor station.

New York City police said they were responding to reports of people wounded either by gunfire or an explosion.

Further details are awaited.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Brooklyn Subway station shooting:

Apr 12, 2022 19:50 (IST) Brooklyn Subway Shooting: 5 Latest Developments

Several people were shot at in a subway station in New York's Brooklyn, local media reported. At least 13 were injured, news agency AFP reported.

Apr 12, 2022 19:42 (IST) Map of Brooklyn: Here's where the shooting occured



Apr 12, 2022 19:38 (IST) Brooklyn subway shooting: 13 injured in the attack

According to early reports, 13 people have been injured in the Brooklyn subway attack.



Apr 12, 2022 19:33 (IST) No active explosive devices at this time: New York Police

The New York Police Department said that there are no active explosive devices at the moment. "In regard to the multiple people shot at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn, there are NO active explosive devices at this time," the police said on Twitter.





Apr 12, 2022 19:24 (IST) New York Police investigate Brooklyn subway attack

The New York Police Department tweeted "Due to an investigation, avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue area in Brooklyn. Expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area."