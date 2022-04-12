Brooklyn Subway Shooting: 5 Latest Developments

A New York police spokeswoman told news agency AFP officers responded to 911 call of a person shot in the Brooklyn subway at 8:27 am local time.

The city's fire department gave a toll of "13 injuries at this time," while ABC News quoted police sources as saying at least five people were shot in the incident at the 36th Street subway station.

The police department tweeted that there were "no active explosive devices at this time." "Please stay clear of the area" the NYPD tweeted, urging witnesses to contact a police tip line with any information.

New York governor Kathy Hochul said she had been briefed on the "developing" situation. "First responders are on the scene and we will work with @MTA & @NYPDnews to provide updates as the investigation continues," she tweeted.