Broke Pakistan Is Burning A Million Dollars on Image Makeover In The US

Pakistan's economy is sinking, inflation is soaring, debts are mounting and citizens are in dire straits. But what is Pakistani establishment's priority? Shoring up its image in the United States.

Pakistan has signed a $1.3 million lobbying deal in Washington to refurbish its global image and push its strategic interests in US policy on South Asia.

At a time when millions of Pakistanis are struggling to make ends meet, Islamabad has chosen to spend millions on a Washington lobbying blitz rather than on welfare schemes at home. Its attempt to craft a global image stands in stark contrast to the grim reality on the ground.

According to documents accessed by NDTV, Pakistan's embassy in Washington signed a two-year agreement worth roughly Rs 11 crore - about $1.3 million - with Irwin Graves Strategy Group LLC on May 1.

Through this lobbying campaign, Pakistan seeks greater influence on US policy makers. Islamabad aims to use the two-year contract to reshape its narrative in Washington and gain traction in US policy debates on South Asia.

The firm will target key Congressional committees, influential caucuses, policy experts, and investors on behalf of Pakistan. It will also pitch Pakistan as a partner in regional stability and counterterrorism, while promoting US investment in critical minerals, IT, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and infrastructure.

Amid domestic headwinds, many analysts believe that 'image makeover' will be an uphill task.

The lobbying push comes as Pakistan faces sustained international scrutiny over its human rights record, particularly in Balochistan, where allegations of enforced disappearances and military excesses persist.

"These factors often undercut Islamabad's outreach in Western capitals, where lawmakers and think tanks closely track Pakistan's record on democracy, terrorism financing, and minority rights," explained Surinder Zurahi, analyst-cum-geo strategic expert based in Washington.

Rights groups have repeatedly flagged extrajudicial killings, curbs on free speech, and the use of anti-terror laws against dissenters in Balochistan.

Pakistan's treatment of religious minorities - including Hindus, Christians, and Ahmadiyas - continues to draw criticism, with reports of forced conversions, blasphemy accusations, and institutional discrimination.