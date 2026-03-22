British Nuclear-Powered Submarine Arrives In Arabian Sea: Report

A nuclear-powered Royal Navy submarine has arrived in the Arabian Sea, capable of launching cruise missile attacks on Iran, British media reported, quoting military sources.

The submarine, HMS Anson, is fitted with Tomahawk Block IV land-attack missiles and Spearfish heavyweight torpedoes, and is believed to be in the deep waters of the northern Arabian Sea, the Daily Mail said on Saturday (local time).

This means that British forces have the capacity to launch attacks on Iran if the conflict escalates, it added.

If authorised by the prime minister, the report said, HMS Anson would be given the order to fire, and would rise close to the surface and dispatch four missiles, reports Xinhua news agency.

Earlier on Friday, the United Kingdom agreed to allow the United States to use British bases to carry out "operations to degrade the missile sites and capabilities being used to attack ships in the Strait of Hormuz," according to a Downing Street statement.

Britain is working with international partners to develop "a viable plan to safeguard international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," said the statement released on Friday (local time).

Despite the move, the statement stressed that the UK is committed to "not getting drawn into the wider conflict."

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi warned his British counterpart on Friday against providing any assistance to the US and Israeli aggression against Iran, cautioning that such support would fuel further escalation, reports Xinhua news agency.

Later, Araghchi took to X and said, "Vast majority of the British People do not want any part in the Israel-US war of choice on Iran."

"Ignoring his own People, Mr. Starmer is putting British lives in danger by allowing UK bases to be used for aggression against Iran. Iran will exercise its right to self-defence," he said.

The UK government, however, has pushed back. In the same conversation, Cooper cautioned Iran against targeting "UK bases, territory or interests," underscoring the risk of further escalation.

Tensions intensified after Iran launched two ballistic missiles toward Diego Garcia, a strategically important joint US-UK base in the Indian Ocean. Neither missile struck its target-one reportedly failed mid-flight, while the other was engaged by a US naval interceptor, though it remains unclear whether it was successfully destroyed.

The attempted strike has raised concerns about Iran's missile capabilities, as Diego Garcia lies approximately 4,000 kilometres from Iranian territory, suggesting a potentially greater range than previously assessed. The base plays a critical role in regional security, hosting US bombers, nuclear submarines, and guided-missile destroyers.

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