British Man Who Plotted To Kill Prince George Jailed For Life

During the trial prosecutors suggested that Rashid planned to flee to Syria to fight for ISIS

A British supporter of the ISIS who admitted to planning an attack on Prince George was on Friday jailed for life.



Husnain Rashid, of Nelson, in the northern English county of Lancashire, will spend a minimum of 25 years behind bars.



He dramatically changed his plea during trial and admitted a string of terror offences related to the plot to target the four-year-old heir to the throne.



Jurors at Woolwich Crown Court in London heard the 32-year-old used a Telegram chat group in October to call on supporters to attack George, the eldest son of Prince William and his wife Kate.



The young prince had started at a school in south-west London, a month earlier.



Rashid posted a photograph of George at the school super-imposed with silhouettes of two masked jihad fighters.



"Even the royal family will not be left alone," he wrote in accompanying messages, adding: "School starts early."



