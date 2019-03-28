British Lawmakers Vote Against All Alternative Brexit Options

The options being voted on included negotiating for closer economic ties with the EU after Brexit, holding a public vote on any deal or stopping Brexit altogether.

World | | Updated: March 28, 2019 05:39 IST
Theresa May has vowed to step down as Prime Minister if Brexit Deal is passed


London: 

British MPs on Wednesday voted against eight alternative Brexit options aimed at overcoming the deadlock over Prime Minister Theresa May's unpopular European Union divorce deal.

The options being voted on included negotiating for closer economic ties with the EU after Brexit, holding a public vote on any deal or stopping Brexit altogether.



