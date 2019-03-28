British Lawmakers Vote Against All Alternative Brexit Options

Theresa May has vowed to step down as Prime Minister if Brexit Deal is passed

British MPs on Wednesday voted against eight alternative Brexit options aimed at overcoming the deadlock over Prime Minister Theresa May's unpopular European Union divorce deal.

The options being voted on included negotiating for closer economic ties with the EU after Brexit, holding a public vote on any deal or stopping Brexit altogether.

