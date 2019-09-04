'Deplorable': UK Foreign Secretary On Protests Outside Indian Embassy

British Foreign Secretary addressed the British Parliament on violence outside Indian Embassy.

Any violence against the British Indians or any other community in the United Kingdom is ''deplorable'', British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said condemning the recent attack on the Indian High Commission building in London.

Addressing the British Parliament on Tuesday, Mr Raab said, "Such violence should not be conducted anywhere else for that matter. Communities now need to reduce that tension on a positive note. This would not only allow reducing tension between communities in Kashmir and also between India and Pakistan."

Fresh protests took place at the Indian High Commission in London yesterday over Jammu and Kashmir and turned violent. The building also suffered damage.

The incident was raised in the British Parliament by Shailesh Vara, MP for North West Cambridgeshire, who said, "The violence and abuse targeted towards the British Indian community on this occasion is completely unacceptable as it would be to any community on the streets of UK."

Violence against British Indians or any other community in the UK is "deplorable" says Foreign Secretary.@foreignoffice@HCI_Londonpic.twitter.com/BJAZBPjhEL — Shailesh Vara MP (@ShaileshVara) September 3, 2019

Tuesday's was second violent incident within a month after India raised concerns over protests outside the Indian High Commission on August 15.

The Independence Day celebrations outside the Indian High Commission's building were hit by similar protests when Pakistan-backed protestors and pro-Khalistani elements threw stones and eggs at Indians gathered outside the embassy building.

Responding to the tweet by the Indian Mission in the UK, London Mayor Sadiq Khan also condemned the violent protests, saying it was "unacceptable". "I utterly condemn this unacceptable behaviour and have raised this incident with @metpoliceuk to take action," he tweeted.

The incidents have spiked after India scrapped provisions of Article 370 of the constitution to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's decades-old special status and split it into two union territories.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.