British Family Accused Of Wheeling 'Dead' Grandmother Onto EasyJet Flight, Airline Responds

A British family is accused of wheeling their grandmother, who was allegedly dead, onto an easyJet flight from Malaga, Spain, to Gatwick in the United Kingdom, Aviation A2Z reported. The family claimed that the 89-year-old was "tired" and "unwell". The airline also confirmed later that the woman held a valid fit-to-fly certificate. However, the passengers say she looked "slumped unconscious in a wheelchair".

As per the report, the incident occurred on December 18, 2025, when the family, consisting of five relatives, boarded the flight with the elderly woman. EasyJet staff reportedly allowed her to board despite her apparent condition, citing a valid "fit-to-fly" medical certificate.

The family hasn't responded yet.

When the plane was preparing to take off, the cabin crew discovered the woman had passed away. The plane returned to the terminal, and emergency services pronounced her dead.

The flight was delayed by 12 hours because of the unprecedented incident, sparking outrage among passengers.

A majority of passengers expressed shock and anger on social media, questioning why easyJet allowed a dead person on board. "What were the easyJet ground staff thinking?" asked a passenger as reported by Metro.UK.

"EasyJet, when did you start letting dead people onto planes?" a passenger named Petra Boddington said in a video posted on Facebook.

"EasyJet ground staff actually allowed someone who looked completely dead onto the plane and then, funnily enough, just as we were about to take off, they died."

The video gained huge traction, with more than 58,000 views.

"I saw her wheeled onto the plane; someone was holding her head as they went past me. An actual doctor on board [confirmed] she was already dead when they put her in her seat," Tracy-Ann Kitching wrote on Facebook as reported by The Standard.

"However, I must show empathy for the poor person who died and the family as well as your cabin and ground crew; what a terrible situation for them. I must also praise the First Officer [co-pilot] who came out and patiently answered our questions. He was professional and personable - thank you."

What did the authorities say?

As quoted by Metro.UK, a spokesman for the Civil Guard in Malaga said that the elderly woman was the reason why officers were called onto the plane.

"She was pronounced dead on the aircraft, which had been due to leave Malaga for London just after 11am yesterday morning," they said. "She was permitted to fly because she had a medical 'fit to fly' certificate and was being supported by medical personnel during her journey."

EasyJet maintains that the woman was alive when she boarded. As quoted by The Mirror, a spokesperson for easyJet said: "Flight EZY8070 from Malaga to London Gatwick returned to stand prior to departure due to a customer onboard requiring urgent medical assistance. The flight was met by emergency services however the customer sadly passed away."

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the customer, and we are offering support and assistance at this difficult time. The wellbeing of our passengers and crew is always easyJet's highest priority and we would like to thank passengers for their understanding for the delay."