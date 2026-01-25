British Beauty Queen Eleisha Skinner Dies In 'Tragic Accident' At 21

Eleisha Skinner, a British pageant queen who was crowned Miss Faversham in 2022, has died at the age of 21. As per Metro, Skinner was involved in a freak accident when icy weather conditions led to a collision with a parked vehicle. Following the accident, she fought "bravely" at John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford for several days before being pronounced dead on January 8.

The Faversham Carnival Club expressed their deep regret and sadness, remembering Eleisha as a fantastic ambassador for Faversham and a truly lovely girl.

"It is with deep regret and sadness that we have to let you know that our beautiful Miss Faversham 2022, Eleisha Skinner, died on 8th January following a tragic accident. Eleisha was a fantastic ambassador for Faversham and a truly lovely girl. We all have some lovely memories of our time spent with her," the post read.

Eleisha was known for her kind heart and dedication to helping others and was studying to become a social worker. A GoFundMe page has been set up in her name to support the Thames Valley Air Ambulance service, which responded to her accident.

Her parents, Nigel and Clare, described her as a "kind, selfless, passionate young woman" with a "heart of gold."

"We are utterly devastated by the sudden loss of our precious girl. Writing these words feels unimaginable, yet we want the world to know who she truly was: a kind, selfless, passionate young woman who always put others before herself. Nothing was ever too much for Eleisha. She had a heart of gold and a smile that could light up any room," her family said.

"Her love for her town and her genuine personality shone through. Her leadership, warmth, and dedication shone through. Her instinct to help others was always present," her family added.

A celebration of her life is scheduled for Friday, February 6, at 2:30 p.m. at St. Mary of Charity Church in Faversham.