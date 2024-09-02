From Controversy To Crown: South African Beauty Queen Chidimma Adetshina Wins Miss Universe Nigeria

She will now represent Nigeria in November's Miss Universe contest

A Miss South Africa contestant, whose Nigerian heritage sparked a national controversy and a government investigation, was crowned Miss Universe Nigeria on Saturday, BBC reported. Chidimma Adetshina, born to a Nigerian father in South Africa, was forced to withdraw from the Miss South Africa contest amidst a wave of anti-foreigner sentiment. Her selection as a Miss South Africa finalist in July sparked a series of xenophobic attacks, fueled by her Nigerian heritage. The backlash was further exacerbated by allegations that her mother may have been involved in identity theft, with claims emerging that she had assumed the identity of a South African woman.

In early August, she withdrew from Miss South Africa, posting on Instagram a statement saying she'd decided for the ''safety and wellbeing of my family and I.'' A day later, she received an invite from the organizers of the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, according to CNN. They said she would be able to "represent her father's native land on the international stage".

Overcome with emotion, Ms Adetshina burst into tears of joy as she was crowned Miss Universe Nigeria on Saturday. "This crown is not just for beauty; it's a call for unity," the 23-year-old law student said.

''What an incredible journey this has been. Standing here as Miss Universe Nigeria is a dream come true, and I am deeply honoured and humbled to wear this crown tonight...As I accept this honour, I want to share a vision that burns deeply within me, a vision of African unity and peaceful co-existence. Let's break down the barriers that divide us. Let's foster a continent where every African can move freely without prejudice, pursue their dreams, and contribute to the growth and prosperity of our great continent,'' she wrote on Instagram, announcing her win.

Ms Adetshina had previously told local media she was born in Soweto to a Nigerian father and a South African mother of Mozambican descent and grew up in Cape Town. South Africa grants citizenship by birth to anyone born in the country after 1995 to a South African parent or permanent resident.

Despite the painful experience she faced during the Miss South Africa contest, she expressed her gratitude for the support and kindness she received from many South Africans, who stood by her.

She will now represent Nigeria at the international Miss Universe competition in November.