Technical Issues Delay Some Flights Says British Airways

Chief Commercial Officer for the airlines assured to not get worried about the technical issues (File)

British Airways said some flights were delayed on Thursday due to an unspecified technical issue which forced it to cancel some flights a day earlier. The airline has suffered three major computer failures since 2017, the latest of which seriously disrupted operations in August.

"We plan to operate a full flight schedule today. There may be some knock-on delays to flights and we are advising customers to check ba.com for the latest flight information," the airline said in a statement. "We are sorry for the disruption to customers who have been affected." they added.

British Airways in July was fined $230 million for a huge customer data breach and in September was hit by its first ever pilot strike.

Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Brem said that he did not know the details of the latest outage but passengers should not be worried about technical issues at the airline.

"A lot of airlines have occasional outages. Part of the 6.5 billion pounds investment is going on revamping our IT systems end to end - commercial systems, operational systems, everything," he told Reuters at an event to launch the Airbus A350 on the London-Tel Aviv route.

He added that he was hopeful for progress in resolving a dispute with pilots union BALPA. The union, which currently has no industrial action planned, in September held a 48-hour strike which grounded 1,700 flights.

"I am cautiously optimistic that we will come to an agreement. In a sense, no news is positive news," he said. "I hope we will be able to announce in the not to distant future we have come to an agreement."

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.