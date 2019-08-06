British Airways Flight Evacuated As Smoke Fills Cabin. See Shocking Video

Passengers on a British Airways flight were forced to evacuate after smoke filled the aircraft cabin. The flight from London to Spain on Monday was forced to make an emergency landing after a technical issue resulted in thick white smoke filling up the cabin. The incident occurred just a few minutes before the flight was due to land, reports Fox News.

The plane managed to land safely and passengers were slid down the emergency chutes to the runway.

Footage and photos shared online show the aircraft filling up with smoke.

"Very quickly, you couldn't see the passengers two seats down from you," said Rachel Jupp, a passenger on the flight, to BBC. She added that members of the emergency services ran towards the plane as soon as it landed. "We were just told to run and get as far away as we could from the plane."

Another passenger, Lucy Brown, called the experience akin to a "horror film" while sharing photos online.

.@British_Airways terrifying experience on flight to Valencia. Felt like horror film. Thankfully everyone safe. Flight filled with smoke and had to be emergency evacuated. #britishairwayspic.twitter.com/NT4Gtme9kl — Lucy Brown (@lucyaabrown) August 5, 2019

In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson for British Airways said, "Flight BA422 from Heathrow to Valencia experienced a technical issue on its landing approach into Valencia. All our customers were evacuated safely by our crew and met by the airport's emergency services.

"There were 175 customers on board the flight, with six cabin crew and two pilots. Three customers were taken to the hospital as a precaution and have since been discharged."

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.