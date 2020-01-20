Prince Harry Expresses 'Great Sadness' Over Royal Split

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle in a shock announcement stepped down from royal duties (File)

Britain's Prince Harry expressed "great sadness" on Sunday at the way he and his wife Meghan had to give up their royal titles as part of a separation settlement with the Queen.

"It brings me great sadness that it has come to this," Prince Harry said in his first remarks on Saturday's historic agreement. "Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn't possible."