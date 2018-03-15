Britain Withdraws Invite To Russia Foreign Minister. Moscow Deny Accepting It

"May 'retracted' an invitation to Lavrov to visit Britain. Except he hadn't accepted it in the first place," spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her official Facebook page.
Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday Ms May said Britain would revoke the invitation and suspend all planned high level bilateral contacts between London and Moscow, in response to the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal on its territory.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson on Wednesday rejected Britain's accusations, calling them "unfounded" and saying they are not based on evidence.
