Brent Crude Oil Price Falls Below $80 For First Time Since February

Brent crude oil prices fell to below $80 a barrel on Monday for the first time since February, after an OPEC+ meeting in which members agreed that countries could starting phasing out voluntary output cuts starting in October.

The nearest contract for Brent futures dropped 2.2 percent to $79.35 at around 1400 GMT before recovering to around $80.32, while the American WTI contract was down 1.0 percent at $76.19.

