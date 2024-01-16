Brazilian Weight Loss Influencer Mila De Jesus Dies At 35 After Suspected Heart Attack

The weight loss influencer leaves behind her husband and four children from a previous marriage.

35-year-old Brazilian-born influencer Mila De Jesus, who rose to fame after going through major weight loss surgery, died on January 12 after suffering from a suspected cardiac arrest. It's unclear what led to her cardiac episode.

According to the New York Post, the Instagram star was born in Brazil but lived in Boston. Her husband George Kowszik, whom she married only four months back, confirmed her death. The fitness enthusiast's daughter Anna Clara also posted a tribute note on Instagram.

''I, Anna Clara, am posting this condolence note. We are very sad to hear of the passing of our beautiful mother. We appreciate all the prayers and condolences. Continue to pray for us. Thank you,' she wrote. A text on the photo read, ''Note of regret. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mila de Jesus this Friday. In this moment of pain, respect family and friends and we will express our respect to Mila who will miss her a lot.''

Here's the post:

In October, De Jesus announced that she had been suffering from psoriasis, which affected 80% of her body, for three months .''It's been three months dealing with this situation, 80% of my body is affected. Juggling doctors, medications, ointments, and taking a deep breath,'' De Jesus wrote in an Instagram post to her nearly 60,000 followers.

Notably, she shot to fame on social media after undergoing gastric bypass surgery on October 5, 2017. ''Six years since a decision that changed my life in various aspects. On one side, the 22-year-old Mila, and on the other, the 35-year-old Mila,'' De Jesus captioned the before-and-after pictures.

