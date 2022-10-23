Brazilian Influencer's Video Post After Accident Leaves Internet Furious

The incident took place earlier this month on October 14 in Brazil.

A Brazilian social media influencer who reportedly killed an 86-year-old man with her car is under fire for complaining about the victim's family in a video she shared following the incident.

The woman, identified as singer and model Julia Reis, had run into the victim, Agostinho Ascencao da Silva, outside his home, crushing him between her vehicle and a wall, the New York Post reported. The incident took place earlier this month on October 14 in Brazil.

"I had an accident, which caused a man here, from my city, to be run over," Ms Reis said in the clip describing the tragic crash.

As per the outlet, Ms Reis only sustained a few minor injuries in the crash. Mr Agostinho, on the other hand, had to be helped by bystanders who pushed the car away to free him. The 86-year-old was taken to the hospital and was amputated, but despite the doctor's best efforts, he died a few days after the accident.

Also Read | Pakistan University Issues Notice To Institute Over Viral Dance Video

Not long after the tragic incident, Ms Reis posted several videos on social media, including one in which she claimed that the victim's family has been ignoring her.

"It so happens that even though I was advised by the doctor to take care of myself, I published on my social media, hours after the accident, an official statement offering my condolences to the elderly man's family and making myself available to provide any necessary assistance. However, as will be proven later, Mr Agostinho's family refuses to respond to my attempts to contact them via WhatsApp," the social media influencer said in one of the clips, as per the Post.

Mr Agostinho's family, however, claimed that Ms Reis tried to drive away, and even repeatedly told the old man to "calm down" following the accident. Citing Brazilian media outlet G1, the Post reported that the family said that Ms Reis' father, who was present at the scene, had also gotten into an argument with them, which was subsequently broken up by the military.

Also Read | Pregnant Women In UK To Get Free Vapes From Council To Help Them Quit Smoking

Ever since this news broke, internet users slammed Mr Reis and called her a "murderer".

"The only people these pieces of 🗑 “influence” is low IQ ppl," wrote one user. "This woman is a murderer full stop," said another.

A third commented, "I thought Influencers had common sense....certainly this one lacked . So how did she get the title " Influencer"? She influenced who?" A fourth added, "And just when you thought this generation couldn't get any more self-absorbed…"

The social media star claimed that she had swerved her car to dodge a toddler who had run into the road. She also stated that she has little recollection of the tragic incident.

The Brazilian police have already determined that Ms Reis wasn't under the influence at the time. The authorities are currently investigating the car crash.