Pakistan University Issues Notice To Institute Over Viral Dance Video

NCS University System director has apologised for the event.

The Khyber Medical University (KMU) in Pakistan issued a "serious notice" to Peshawar's NCS University System after a video of a dance event went viral on social media. In a press note, the university termed the event "unethical and immoral" and sought an explanation from the NCS director.

The event took place at the end of a three-day Hunar Mela arranged by the Thirteen Event Planners on the premises of NCS University, the Dawn reported. Videos widely shared on social media showed a girl wearing a tight-fitted dress singing and dancing on the stage, following which users criticised the event and asked about the need for such events in the nation.

Following the outrage, the KMU issued a show-cause notice to the private university, asking it to explain its position within three days regarding holding of the "immoral" activity on its premises.

Pakistan: Khyber Medical University issues notice to NCS University System, Peshawar, warns of de-affiliation after this dance video from NCS goes viral 🤩 pic.twitter.com/MYd5P57gyN — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) October 21, 2022

In a letter dated 20 October 2022, KMU, with which the NCS is affiliated, stated that it had taken "serious notice" of the event after a video of a young girl dancing at the college function went viral on social media.

"Conducting such activities with the logo and the name of KMU on the stage is quite objectionable. All educational institutes are bound to maintain ethical and moral standards and sanctity of institutes during the curricular and co-curricular activities," it said.

Further, the KMU asked the university to explain its position within three days. "Otherwise strict disciplinary action will be initiated against your institute which can also result in de-affiliation of your institute," the letter read.

Meanwhile, in a Facebook video, NCS University System director, Dr Shaukat Ali, apologised and blamed the event planner for causing the issue. He said following the three-day Hunar Mela, a foreign singer performance took place, which was in violation of Pakistani values and culture. He stated the event organiser had not informed them about the singer's performance.