Video: China's Ex-President Escorted Out, Sat Next To Xi Jinping

Hu Jintao was unexpectedly escorted out of the Communist Party congress

Former Chinese President Hu Jintao, the immediate predecessor of Xi Jinping, on Saturday was unexpectedly escorted out of the closing ceremony of a congress of the ruling Communist Party.

Hu, 79, who was seated to the left of Xi, was led off the stage of the main auditorium of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing by two stewards, a Reuters witness at the congress said.

Drama in China as former president Hu Jintao is escorted out of the closing ceremony pic.twitter.com/AzsqUJWuFx — Dan Banik (@danbanik) October 22, 2022

Hu had appeared slightly unsteady last Sunday when he was assisted onto the same stage for the opening ceremony of the congress.

The once-in-five-years congress concluded with amendments to the party's constitution that cements the core status of Xi and the guiding role of his political thought within the party.

