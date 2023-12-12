Brazilian Influencer Maria Sofia Valim, 19, Dies After Emergency Liver Transplant

Her sudden death sent shockwaves across social media.

A 19-year-old Brazilian influencer and aspiring lawyer Maria Sofia Valim has died due to health complications following an emergency liver transplant, the New York Post reported. Her untimely death was confirmed in a statement by her father, Vitor Valim, who is the mayor of the municipality of Caucia in Ceara.

"It is with the deepest pain and sadness that I inform everyone of the passing of my beloved daughter Sofia," the politician wrote on his Instagram page. "Unfortunately, her body did not survive. I thank everyone for the prayers and affection dedicated to me and my family in this moment of extreme suffering."

"I would like to ask for everyone's understanding at this time of so much pain," he added in the caption. "Wake and burial ceremonies will be limited to family only."

Two days ago, Vitor Valim shared that Maria Sofia found a donor match and had successfully undergone the procedure.

"After following the legal procedures and joining the liver transplant queue, Sofia was able to find a donor due to the urgency of her case," her father wrote. "This morning a compatible donor was found and the surgery was carried out successfully. However, the next 48 hours will still be observation so that we can know if Sofia's body will accept the new organ."

Before her death, Sofia had become a fixture on Instagram, regularly posting pictures of her workouts, offering skincare advice, and sharing travel snapshots with her extensive following of over 100,000. Additionally, the teenager often highlighted her fondness for high-end brands, expressing her love for "Ferrari" cars on numerous occasions, CNN Brazil reported.

In one of her final Instagram posts, she shared a photo while attending the Brazil leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Her sudden death sent shockwaves across social media. A fan wrote, "Rest in peace Sofia You had so much left to live. I was so rooting for you to come out of this. Feeling like I lost a friend."

"The most beautiful princess!" wrote fellow influencer Livia Benocio. "You shone here and you will shine like a little star beside our Father! Rest in peace. Family and friends cry at her departure but Heaven is celebrating welcoming you."

"May God welcome you with open arms! You were and always will be very special" said content creator Giovanna de Freitas.