25-Year-Old Brazilian Makeup Influencer Dies After Mystery Disappearance Online

A Brazilian makeup influencer with hundreds of thousands of followers online has died at the age of 25. The family of Juliana Rocha confirmed her death, from unknown causes, on Monday, two months after she stopped sharing make-up videos online. According to the New York Post, Ms Rocha regularly posted make-up tutorials and tips on fashion, nails and haircare. However, she suddenly stopped posting. Her most recent social media post was in August, leading to fans speculating about her whereabouts.

On Monday, Ms Rocha's family posted an Instagram story to her account, confirming her demise. "It is with deep regret and sadness that Juliana Rocha's family informs you, her audience and people who loved her, that she has died," read the statement, as per the Post.

As of yet, Ms Rocha's cause of death is unknown. However, shocked by the devastating news, her followers have been left speculating the reason for her death.

Some believe that the makeup influencer died of cancer. Thiago Mello, who claimed to be a friend of the family, wrote on Instagram, "I'm in shock. Unfortunately, it's true, people. Juliana was battling leukemia". However, Ms Rocha's family has not directly commented on the matter.

Ms Rocha's fans also paid tribute to the influencer. "I can't believe Juliana Rocha died, I loved watching her videos," wrote one user. "I still can't believe that Juliana Rocha died, my God I loved her so much, may she rest in peace," said another.

"Sad news about the death of Juliana Rocha, a talented make-up influencer. Her unexpected departure reminds us that life is fragile and we must value every moment," commented a third user. "Her legacy and creativity will love on in the world of makeup," added another.

Meanwhile, according to the Post, Ms Rocha was a sensation on TikTok, where she frequently posted makeup tutorials for over 250,000 followers. On Instagram, she enjoyed more than 188,000 followers. Her last video in August garnered a whopping 1.4 million views on the platform.

The news of Juliana's death came almost two months after she disappeared from her social media platforms. There have been no new posts on her account since August 25, 2023. The New York Post revealed that her funeral was held on October 24, and it was attended by Rocha's close friends and family members.