Mother Of Missing US Teen Says He's Linked To Jesus' Return, Faces Charges

Blaze Thibaudeau

An American woman who believes in Mormonism took her 16-year-old son to Idaho, believing he was chosen by God to play a role in the Second Coming of Christ. The son was found safe, but his father is worried about his safety.

According to The New York Post, Spring Thibaudeau, the mother, became obsessed with the Second Coming of Christ in 2015. She started going to energy healing sessions, which made her husband concerned. He suggested they talk to their church leader, who advised Spring to stop if she wanted the marriage to survive.

But Ms Spring didn't stop. She took her son, Blaze, to Idaho, along with her sister and uncle. They bought thousands of dollars worth of survival gear, suggesting they were preparing for something big.

Blaze's father, Ben Thibaudeau, reported his son missing, believing he might be in danger. He said his wife sees their son as a "Davidic servant" who will play a significant role in the Second Coming of Christ.

"She started spending a significant amount of money on food prep. She was buying a lot of winter gear, even though we live in Arizona. She was buying tents. She was convinced that the saints would have to gather in the last days up in the mountains, and she was preparing for that," Ben Thibaudeau revealed.

Blaze was eventually found safe in Idaho. It is unclear what Spring Thibaudeau's intentions were, but it is clear that she was deeply religious and believed that her son was destined for something great.

According to The New York Post, despite Abi and Spring's obsession with the second coming of Christ, Ben Thibaudeau insisted that Blaze-and the couple's other children-were not interested in it.

"He is in no way a supporter of anything she's ever believed. He is your typical teenager, and all he wants to do is hang out with friends and be on his phone," his dad said. "He's on the football team and has worked so hard to be on that football team. They still have games left this season. There's no way that he would have gone along with it."