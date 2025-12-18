Brazilian Influencer, 25, Dies After Falling From 10th-Floor Balcony, Husband Arrested

A 25-year-old Brazilian lifestyle influencer died after falling from the 10th-floor balcony of her condominium in Sao Paulo. According to the New York Post, Maria Katiane Gomes da Silva, an Instagram influencer with nearly 6,500 followers, was found dead outside her apartment building on November 29. Her husband, 40-year-old Alex Leandro Bispo dos Santos, was seen holding her body and told police she had taken her own life following an argument.

Authorities initially treated the case as suspicious. However, ten days later, on December 9, Santos was arrested and charged with femicide, as investigators grew increasingly doubtful of his version of events.

What happened?

As per Brazilian news outlets g1 and O Globo, neighbours heard noises from the couple's apartment shortly before a loud thud was heard outside the building. Emergency responders and Military Police were called to the scene, where they found Silva dead.

During the investigation, police reviewed surveillance footage from several areas inside the condominium. The videos reportedly show Santos physically assaulting Silva in the building's parking garage earlier the same day. Additional surveillance footage reportedly shows the couple arguing inside an elevator, where Santos appears to reach for Silva's neck and forcibly pull her out. Moments later, he is seen returning to the elevator alone.

Investigators say the footage contradicts Santos' account of what happened before Silva's fall. Based on this evidence, police secured a temporary arrest warrant and took Santos into custody as they continue investigating the case as a suspected femicide.

About Maria Katiane Gomes da Silva

Maria Katiane Gomes da Silva, originally from a rural area in Crateus, Brazil, worked in restaurants and supermarkets before moving to Sao Paulo in pursuit of better opportunities, according to G1. There, she met and eventually married Alex Leandro Bispo dos Santos, who is now the prime suspect in her death.

Silva had built a presence on Instagram, where she shared content on travel, beauty, health, and glimpses of her daily life. Her final post was on November 8. With over 6,000 followers, she often posted beauty routines and personal updates, gaining a modest but engaged audience.