Brazilian Drug Lord Arrested After Wife's Instagram Post Gives Away Location

Ronald Roland, a Brazilian drug lord, was apprehended by police after successfully evading capture for two years. Shockingly, the breakthrough in the case came from the social media activities of his wife, Andrezza De Lima, whose Instagram posts inadvertently revealed their location, Metro reported.

Notably, authorities had been monitoring De Lima's social media accounts for some time, waiting for a slip that would lead them to her husband. De Lima's posts, which included geo-tagged locations and identifiable landmarks, allowed law enforcement to track their whereabouts. Her posts showcased their lavish trips to various exotic destinations like Paris, Dubai, Maldives and Colombia and provided valuable information for the authorities.

Last week, De Lima posted a photo that included a distinct landmark, enabling police to pinpoint their exact location.

He was finally captured last Tuesday at his condominium in the coastal town of Guaruja on suspicion of running a sprawling money laundering scheme and supplying drug cartels in Mexico. According to local police, the drug lord made a fortune of 860.2 million pounds in five years which he shuffled through more than 100 shell companies and businesses.

His wife, who was also involved in his criminal activities, used her bikini shop in Guaruja to launder money, sometimes receiving deposits that surpassed 30,000 dollars in a single day.

Following his capture, Roland faces multiple charges related to drug trafficking, organized crime, and evading arrest.

Interestingly, he was also arrested in 2019 after his ex-wife similarly revealed their location on social media. His ex-wife had tagged the location where the couple was in a post on social media, leading to his arrest.

Reports said that police began tailing Roland in 2012 when he worked as an airline pilot. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) sent a letter to Brazil's Federal Police, warning them about an investigation into a group of Brazilian pilots involved in "cocaine smuggling." Since receiving the DEA's letter, Roland became a person of interest in several Brazilian police operations targeting drug trafficking networks.