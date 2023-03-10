Woman Buried Neighbour's Dog Alive As It Wouldn't Stop Barking: Report

The unapologetic neighbour told the police she would do it again. (Representational Pic)

A woman in Brazil buried her neighbour's dog alive in the garden due to its excessive barking. The incident took place in the municipality of Planura and the 82-year-old woman confessed to burying the dog Nina, according to a report in UK-bases Express. The dog's owner told the police that when she confronted the woman, she told her she had dug a hole in the garden and buried the pooch because its barking was keeping her up at night. The dog was later found alive, the outlet further said.

A video posted by some Brazilian outlets show the dog emerging from a hole in the ground.

The 33-year-old owner of the dog said she rushed to the garden after the woman told her about what she did and noticed an area of soil that had been disturbed.

She immediately began digging with a garden hoe and found Nina alive. Express said the dog spent an hour and a half buried alive before it was rescued and taken to a veterinary doctor.

However, the neighbour had no regrets. She warned the dog owner, saying: "Don't let her come over here anymore."

When the police questioned the 82-year-old, she told them she would "bury it again".

The woman was charged with mistreatment of animals and remanded to custody.